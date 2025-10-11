Sydney Thunder Hand Full-Season Contract To Spin Legend R Ashwin

India’s legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially confirmed his availability for the entire 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) season, where he will represent three-time champions Sydney Thunder.

Ashwin had been announced as Sydney Thunder’s fourth overseas signing for the 15th edition of the BBL a couple of weeks earlier. Initially, he was expected to feature in only four league matches and the playoffs, as he was awaiting potential bids from ILT20 franchises. However, after going unsold in the ILT20 auction, the veteran off-spinner has now decided to commit to the Thunder for the full season.

Sydney Thunder’s General Manager, Trent Copeland, expressed his excitement over Ashwin’s extended availability, saying, “Ashwin’s decision to play the full BBL season with Sydney Thunder is another exciting moment for our club, members and fans leading into a huge summer of Big Bash. From the outset, we put an offer to Ashwin to bring him to Western Sydney for the entire season. Following the initial announcement of his signing, conversations progressed quickly and it was a no-brainer from Thunder’s perspective to bring him in for the whole tournament.”

He further added, “This decision demonstrates Ashwin’s commitment to our club and what we’re trying to build. We’re delighted to be bringing in an icon of the game – a leader and world-class player on-field, and someone who will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation.”

Ashwin on Verge of Creating BBL History

At 39, Ashwin is poised to become the first capped Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League. While players such as Nikhil Chaudhary (now an Australian citizen) and Unmukt Chand (now representing the USA) have previously featured in the competition, Ashwin’s participation as an active Indian international makes this a landmark moment.

His inclusion is viewed as a major boost for the BBL, particularly at a time when discussions around league privatization are gaining traction in Australian cricket.

Thunder Strengthen for Title Push

Ashwin will join an impressive Sydney Thunder squad featuring Sam Billings, David Warner, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, and Tanveer Sangha. The franchise finished as runners-up last season and are now aiming to go one step further with the Indian veteran bolstering their bowling attack.

Sydney Thunder will begin their BBL 2025-26 campaign against defending champions Hobart Hurricanes on December 16.