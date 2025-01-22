Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live Telecast On TV Channel And Apps

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL Live Streaming: Fans have been witnessing thrilling clashes in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Once again, they are ready to see an eye-catching encounter between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. Both teams will lock horns to seal a spot in the Challenger phase, where the winner will face the Sydney Sixers in a bid to keep their title hopes alive.

Sydney Thunder has been in brilliant form as they have won five games out of 10 matches they have played so far. On the other end, Melbourne Stars ended the group phase in fourth place, having won five matches and losing five.

THU vs STA Live Streaming Details

Where will the THU vs STA knockout of BBL 2024-25 be played?

The BBL Knockout between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

What time will the THU vs STA knockout of BBL 2024-25 begin?

The BBL Knockout game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

How to watch THU vs STA knockout of BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming in India?

The Big Bash League knockout game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder can be live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar in India.

Where to watch the THU vs STA knockout of BBL 2024-25 Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the BBL 2025 knockout between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder live on Star Sports Network.

Melbourne Stars

Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster.

Sydney Thunder

Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner