Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Andhra Pradesh defeat Nagaland by 179 runs, record biggest T20 win ever

Image Credits: Reuters

Andhra Pradesh led by Hanuma Vihari scripted history on Friday by recording the biggest win ever registered in T20 cricket, following their 179-run win against Nagaland on day two of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mulapadu. 

Andhra Pradesh opted to bat first after winning the toss with Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin Hebbar sent in as openers. The outfit were able to post a massive total of 244/4 despite the early dismissal of Hebbar, on the back of an excellent 38-ball century by Ricky Bhui. 

Bhui further enjoyed quality support from Girinath Reddy who smashed 62 runs in 31 deliveries, in an innings comprising of three boundaries and five sixes. 

Nagaland in turn, failed to make their presence felt after being handed an imposing total of 245 runs to chase down. KV Sasikanth, SK Ismail and Karn Sharma combined to dismiss the opposition with three wickets apiece for a paltry score of 65, within a period of just 13.1 overs.

This massive win by a margin of 179 runs shattered the 172-run win recorded by Sri Lanka against Kenya during the inaugral ICC World T20 in 2007, as per as the 171-run registered by the Balkh Legends against the Nangahar Leopards.  

