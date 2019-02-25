Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw's 71 against Goa helps Mumbai maintain winning streak

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw found his mojo back as domestic giants Mumbai on Monday cantered to a fourth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hammering Goa by six wickets in a Group C game of the T20 tournament.

Earlier, Mumbai had emerged victorious against Sikkim, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh during the course of the tournament.

Mumbai rode on Shaw's blazing 71 off just 47 balls to reach the target of 140 with 10 balls to spare.

Shaw who struggled in the last three games finally found momentum and registered his first fifty of the tournament.

The 19-year-old batsman's quickfire knock was studded with five boundaries and seven sixes.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (31) played his part to perfection as the duo laid the foundation for a win with a 95-run opening stand.

Mumbai slumped to 117/4 from a healthy 95/1 but experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (24 not out) steered the side home at the Emeralds Heights International School Ground.

Earlier, the Mumbai bowlers did a decent job to restrict Goa to a total of 140 for 4 in their 20 overs.

Goa openers Sagun Kamat (27) and skipper Amogh Desai (38) got starts but were unable to convert them into big scores. The duo added 58 runs for the first wicket, but both fell in quick succession.

No 3 batsman Amit Verma (27) and wicket-keeper Keenan Vaz (26) were also looking good, but the Mumbai bowlers sent them back to the pavilion before they could consolidate further.

Mumbai bowlers Dhawal Kulkarni (1-31), Shardul Thakur (1-25), Shubham Ranjane (1-19) and Shams Mulani (1-20) made their presence felt with collective efforts to deny Goa a big score.

Brief scores: At Indore: Goa 140/4 (Amogh Desai 38, Sagun Kamat 27; Shubham Ranjane 1-19) lost to Mumbai 141/4 (Prithvi Shaw 71, Ajinkya Rahane 31; Vijesh Prabhudesai 1-11) by six wickets. Mumbai 4 points, Goa 0 points.

At Indore (Holkar Stadium): Madhya Pradesh 159/6 (Naman Ojha 74, Parth Sahani 40; Amit Mishra 3-19) lost to Railways 161/5 (PS Singh 61, Ashish Yadav 32 not out; Mihir Hirwani 3/20) by five wickets.

Railways 4 points, MP 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: Sikkim 75 (Milind 28, Nilesh Lamichaney 13; Jaydev Unadkat 2-9) lost against Saurashtra 79/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 39 not out, Sheldon Jackson 24; B B Sharma 3-23) by seven wickets. Saurashtra 4 points, Sikkim 0 points.

At Surat, CB Patel ground: Vidarbha 117 (JM Sharma 49, Atharva Taide 23; SKK Ahmed 5-18, Nathu Singh 2-11) defeated Rajasthan 73 (MN Singh 24, Robin Bist 22; Akshay Karnewar 4-7, RL Jangid 2-11) by 44 runs. Vidarbha 4 points, Rajasthan 0 points.

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Tamil Nadu 125/6 (NS Chaturvedi 34, MS Washington Sundar 33; A Nagwaswalla 3-11, Piyush Chawla 2-16) recorded a win against Gujarat 124 all out (Chirag Gandhi 68 not out, Priyank Panchal 14; Washington Sundar 2-10, R Sai Kishore 1-19) by 1 run. Tamil Nadu 4 points, Gujarat 0 points.

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Bihar 78 all out (Asfahan Khan 25, Piyush Kumar Singh 21; G K Singh 2-11, Ankit Rajan Maini 2-14) were defeated by Himachal Pradesh 81/1 (AK Bains 54 not out, PS Chopra 14; Samar Quadri 1-14) by nine wickets. Himachal Pradesh 4 points, Bihar 0 points.