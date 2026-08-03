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T Dilip pens emotional farewell note after five-year stint as India fielding coach, says 'Forever grateful'

Outgoing India fielding coach T Dilip penned an emotional farewell after his five-year stint, saying he is "forever grateful" for the journey. He thanked the BCCI, coaches, players, and support staff while cherishing the memories made with Team India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
T Dilip pens emotional farewell note after five-year stint as India fielding coach, says 'Forever grateful'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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