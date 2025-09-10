T20 Champions New Zealand Announce Squad For Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Check Full Squad

New Zealand revealed their 15-player squad for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka, with the announcement made on September 10. Notably, the squad blends an experienced core with a group of emerging players making their World Cup debuts. All-rounder Flora Devonshire has earned her maiden ODI call-up following her strong performances during her T20I debut series against Sri Lanka at home.

The main talking point from the squad announcement was the omission of left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who has played 26 ODIs and 39 T20Is for New Zealand. Jonas has 20 ODI wickets but at a high average of 42.55. Head coach Ben Sawyer cited the competitiveness for select spots, noting, "It's never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that of course made for some tough selection calls." Sawyer also stated, "Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her."

Three uncapped players Polly Inglis, Bella James, and Bree Illing will experience their first World Cup. Inglis, a wicketkeeper-batter, has featured in three ODIs, scoring 43 runs; James is a top-order batter with 51 runs from two innings; and left-arm pacer Illing has claimed four wickets in three matches at 29.25 apiece. Sawyer highlighted, "I'd like to especially acknowledge the four players set for their first World Cup - they've all earned this opportunity and I'm excited to see what impact they can have on the tournament. I'm really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we've got the right mix to tackle what we'll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition."

He further elaborated on the strengths of the new entrants. “Bree puts batters under pressure early with her swing and has great ability with the new ball. Her and Flora have both shown they can consistently bring the stumps into play, which will be effective in the conditions we’re going to face. Flora’s got an attacking mind and skillset with the bat, which is valuable down the order. Bella’s a versatile batter who can hit 360 degrees around the ground and can bat in most places in the lineup. Polly gives us another option with the gloves within the squad, and she possesses great grit and determination, which are qualities that will be important in trying conditions.”

New Zealand launches their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on October 1.

Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu