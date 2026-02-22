'T20 is not for him...': Shoaib Akhtar brutally slams Babar Azam following dismal T20 WC 2026

As Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign enters a critical juncture, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has launched a blistering critique of senior batter Babar Azam. Following the washout of Pakistan’s opening Super 8 fixture against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the debate over Azam’s demotion to the number four position has reached a boiling point, with Akhtar suggesting the former captain should consider retiring from the shortest format altogether.

The Akhtar Ultimatum

Shoaib Akhtar, known for his outspoken views, did not hold back during a recent segment of the show ‘Game On Hai.’ He argued that the current tactical usage of Babar Azam is fundamentally flawed and that the batter’s skillset is ill suited for the middle order roles he is being asked to perform.

“First, Babar should have decided that this format is not for him. Secondly, if you want Babar to play, you should ensure he plays in the first six overs itself. It’s very simple. This is no rocket science," Akhtar remarked. His comments highlight a growing sentiment that Azam must either open the innings to be effective or step aside to make room for more aggressive T20 specialists.

A Tournament of Struggles

The criticism follows a string of unconvincing performances from the leading T20I run scorer. In the tournament opener, Azam managed only 15 runs in a nervous chase against the Netherlands. While he showed some resilience with a 46 run knock against the USA, his failure in the high pressure chase against India, where he was dismissed for a single digit score, proved costly. By the time Pakistan faced Namibia, Azam was demoted even further down the order to accommodate power hitters, reflecting the management’s waning confidence in his scoring rate.

The Hesson Strategy vs. The Hafeez Critique

Head coach Mike Hesson previously defended the decision to move Azam to the number four slot, citing a specific need for "batsmanship" in the middle overs. Hesson noted that Azam’s strike rate in the powerplay during World Cups is historically below 100, making him a liability in the first six overs.

However, former all rounder Mohammad Hafeez remains unconvinced by this logic. Hafeez believes that if Azam is to be included in the XI, he must remain in the top three. “Our coach, Mike Hesson, gave a statement on Babar Azam, ‘cannot bat in the first six overs since his strike rate isn’t good enough per the record’, and he said Babar cannot strike it big even after the 10 over mark. Coach is saying we’re playing him at no. 4, given him a role. If Babar has to play, then he should bat in the top three. I don’t think he’s suited at no. 4," Hafeez explained.

Statistical Reality

While Azam boasts an average of 42.87 when batting at number three, his strike rate of 125.64 is increasingly viewed as outdated by modern standards. As Pakistan prepares for their remaining Super 8 fixtures, the pressure on both Azam and the team management to find a winning formula is immense. With the "Rawalpindi Express" calling for his exit from the format, Babar Azam faces a career defining challenge to prove his relevance in the modern T20 era.