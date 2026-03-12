This cricketer escaped Ahmedabad in 'Train' top berth in mask, TC catches asking 'Cricketer Ho?'; Wife replies this...

While the rest of the Indian squad prepared for victory parades and charter flights, star all-rounder Shivam Dube took a more humble route home. Just hours after helping India defeat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dube was spotted on a top berth of an AC 3-Tier coach, successfully hiding his identity from fellow passengers and railway officials alike.

Choosing the Rails Over the Road

Dube’s decision to leave Ahmedabad in the early hours of Monday morning was driven by a desire to reunite with his family, including his four-year-old son Aayaan and two-year-old daughter Mehwish.

“There was no flight available, so I decided to take a train from Ahmedabad early in the morning to Mumbai. We could have gone by road but the train was faster,” Dube told The Indian Express.

A Masterclass in Disguise

Given his imposing stature, "blending in" is usually impossible for the southpaw. To manage the journey, Dube wore a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. He remained in his car until exactly five minutes before the 5:10 AM departure to avoid being spotted on the platform. Once on board, he immediately climbed to the top berth to remain out of sight.

Anjum’s Quick Thinking

The most tense moment of the trip occurred when the Ticket Collector (TC) arrived. Noticing the name on the chart, the official asked, "Shivam Dube? Woh kaun hai, cricketer?"

Dube’s wife, Anjum, handled the situation with immediate poise. She responded without hesitation, "No, no. Woh Kahan se aayega (Where will he come from)?" The TC was convinced by her dismissive tone, allowing the cricketer to complete his journey without being mobbed.

The Borivali Arrival

Despite a smooth ride, Dube grew anxious as the train approached Borivali in broad daylight. “At night, I got down from the berth but no one recognised me on the way to the washroom and back. The train trip was smooth but I was worried about getting down at Borivali in broad daylight. I couldn’t have escaped attention there,” he admitted.

To ensure a safe exit, he contacted the Mumbai Police. “They thought I was landing at the airport but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train. I was provided a police escort so things were easy and the exit was smooth.”

Tournament Performance

Dube’s rush to return home followed a stellar campaign where he functioned as India's designated finisher. In the final over against New Zealand, he made a vital contribution by hitting two sixes and three fours. He finished the T20 World Cup 2026 with 235 runs from eight innings, maintaining an impressive average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 169.06.

After a tournament of high-octane pressure, the quiet top-berth journey provided a rare moment of anonymity for the world champion before returning to the spotlight in Mumbai.