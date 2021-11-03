हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Coins are Kohli-proof nowadays', Twitter erupts with memes and jokes as Kohli loses another toss

India captain Virat Kohli has made it a habit to lose the toss. The flip of the coin has become all the more important in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as the teams opting to bowl first are having an upper hand over the opponent. 

File image of Nabi and Kohli. (Source: Twitter)
File image of Nabi and Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli has made it a habit to lose the toss. The flip of the coin has become all the more important in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as the teams opting to bowl first are having an upper hand over the opponent. 

India, in particular, have suffered massively by the loss of one toss after the other. In their first match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, took advantage of the conditions and played brilliant cricket to topple Indians. 

In India's next game, New Zealand too did the same as Kane Williamson won the toss and asked the Indians to put up a score on the board. India played badly to only register 110 on the board before Black Caps chased down the target without much hiccups. 

What's helping the teams batting second is the dew that is emerging over the grass in the ground by the time first innings comes to an end. That makes the bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball properly and hence the batters have an easy time scoring runs. 

India did play bad cricket in both the games but the toss not going in their favour has had an impact on the matches. 

In their third group clash Afghanistan, the bad luck at the toss did not leave Kohli as Nabi called the toss and got it right. 

No one has control over the flip of the coin. It is all a matter of luck and it seems Kohli has used all of it. 

As soon as Kohli losy yet another toss, Twitterverse was out with jokes and memes. 

Here are some of them:

T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupCricketVirat Kohli loses tossVirat Kohli tossIndia vs Afghanistan
