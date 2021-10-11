T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali takes dig at PCB, says THIS

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis should not have resigned from their posts ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Misbah and Waqar had stepped down from their positions on the same day Ramiz Raja was elected chairman of the PCB. Ramiz then went on to announce Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander had been roped in as batting and bowling consultants.

"But as far as Viki [Waqar Younis] bhai is concerned, before such a mega event this change in management shouldn't have happened but obviously, it's not in my hands. I admire Waqar Younis and all the work I have done with him. I really enjoyed my time with him but unfortunately, he isn't here and we have to move on. We will move and try to give our best," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ali as saying.

Talking about the games against India and New Zealand, Ali said: "Obviously a lot of hype has already been created about our first two games with India and New Zealand. We don't have any room to get complacent and we can't afford to take these matches lightly. We will go all prepared from the first game and obviously when you go on with the win from the opening game it boosts your confidence. Pressure is there but we all are professional and we know how to deal with it."

"We have a good combination and ability to beat any team in the world. I have full faith in my team that we will give 100 per cent. I don't claim that we will come back with the trophy because the results are not in our hands. What we have in our hands is the effort we can put in and we can ensure we will give a fair fight in every game we play. I have to win games for my team no matter where I bowl or bowl with a new or old ball," he added.

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on October 24 in Dubai at the T20 World Cup.