हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan extends support to India pacer Mohammed Shami following online abuse, says THIS

Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami. On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.

Pakistan&#039;s Mohammad Rizwan extends support to India pacer Mohammed Shami following online abuse, says THIS
File image (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday came out in support of pacer Mohammad Shami following the online abuse after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Rizwan stated that Shami is a star and indeed one of the best bowlers in the world. "The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND," Mohammad Rizwan tweeted.

Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami.

Set 152 to win, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a batting masterclass to chase down the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls remaining at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs PakistanT20 World CupMohammed ShamiMohammad Rizwan
Next
Story

Rahul Dravid applies for Team India head coach post, VVS Laxman likely to take over at NCA

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Bombay HC stays Invesco's demand to call EGM, Big relief to ZEEL