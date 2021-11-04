T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan says Afghanistan still confident as a unit after big loss against India

Abu Dhabi: After suffering a 66-run defeat against India in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men`s T20 World Cup, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said that the result would not affect them, and they are still filled with confidence.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had played knocks of 74 and 69 as India posted a total of 210/2 in the allotted twenty overs. Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to take five wickets as India registered a 66-run win.

"Looking to the wicket it`s a wicket where you can chase 170, 180, but that extra 30 runs, it`s always like a good -- like in India they have a big batting lineup so they try to use the last three, four overs, which they took the total to 210," said Rashid during the post-match press conference.

"Yeah, I think that was the kind of mindset of the players, that already the Indian team, they struggled in the first two games in the batting department, so we as a team just tried to attack in that department which they struggled, and if we have success we can be on a winning side. They played good cricket, and they just took the target to 210, which was on this wicket a bit much, like 20, 25 runs. But yeah, credit goes to them," he added.

When asked whether expectations are taking a toll on Afghanistan, Rashid said: "I don`t think that there is a kind of pressure on us expectation-wise. We know our skills. It`s all about playing against those big teams, it takes time. We have to play with them more in a year in order to get used to them, understand them, their weakness, strong point. Then you work on your areas where you can come back stronger. I think as a team we hardly get the opportunity to play with them, against India and other good sides. We don`t get that opportunity. We only play with them in the World Cup."

"As a team you have that kind of big team pressure. We know playing all around the world in the leagues with them and we`re used to with them, but still, the rest of the players, they need that kind of belief in themselves that we can deliver against a big side, as well. But it`s just kind of that belief. Once it comes, I think we can beat any side in a day, but that will come when we play more cricket with those teams," he added.

The spinner also said that the defeat against India would not make a big difference as his side will be raring to go for the match against New Zealand.

"I don`t think so it`s going to make a big difference to us as a team. We know India is one of the best teams, but still, the preparation remains the same, the mindset remains the same and we know the process. As long as we keep the process simple, we know which process we come up with against any side, so we will just try our best as a team to keep the same process, come against New Zealand in the next game and play with a fresh mind. That could be quarterfinal for us, as well," said Rashid.

"If we win we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semifinals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket. As long as you are enjoying I think there is more chances you could perform," he added.