हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan should not let trophy slip through fingers like 1999

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is happy with how Pakistan are performing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. But he also warned Babar Azam and his men of complacency. 

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan should not let trophy slip through fingers like 1999
File image of Shoaib Akhtar. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is happy with how Pakistan are performing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. But he also warned Babar Azam and his men of complacency. 

Remembering the ODI World Cup final of 1999 when Pakistan lose to Australia, Akhtar said he hopes Pakistan does not see another bady like 1999 in the T20 World Cup. 

He said on his YouTube channel,"This World Cup shouldn't slip through our fingers. We don't want a bad day, like in 1999. The way Pakistan are playing currently, and are cruising through games, it reminds me of our 1999 ODI World Cup. So we don't want any unlucky day which embarrasses us. So, let's win it."

He said that they way Pakistan are playing, signs are that Pakistan should win this World Cup.

He said, "I really think that the team is heading towards the right way. Pakistan should go unbeaten into the finals. And I think Pakistan has a greater chance to lift this World Cup. This World Cup has only happened because Pakistan should win."

Akhtar said that the only team Pakistan should be vary of is England as they too have been playing some excellent cricket.

"And I think Pakistan has far more opportunities and is a far better team than anyone else. They have all the right ingredients. The pacers are excellent, the spinners are good. The only one who can trouble them is England. But first of all, Pakistan have to be in the finals and win the semi-finals, which we will for sure," Akhtar added.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have only one match left in the Super 12s against Scotland which will take place on 7 November in Sharjah. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupPakistanCricketShoaib Akhtarcricket news
Next
Story

England captain Eoin Morgan backs ECB action on Yorkshire, says issues like racism should be met 'head on'

Must Watch

PT6M21S

As PM Modi visits Kedarnath Temple, here’s all you need to know about the latest updates