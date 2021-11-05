T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan should not let trophy slip through fingers like 1999

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is happy with how Pakistan are performing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. But he also warned Babar Azam and his men of complacency.

Remembering the ODI World Cup final of 1999 when Pakistan lose to Australia, Akhtar said he hopes Pakistan does not see another bady like 1999 in the T20 World Cup.

He said on his YouTube channel,"This World Cup shouldn't slip through our fingers. We don't want a bad day, like in 1999. The way Pakistan are playing currently, and are cruising through games, it reminds me of our 1999 ODI World Cup. So we don't want any unlucky day which embarrasses us. So, let's win it."

Another win for Pakistan. Going strong and positive. Start preparing for teams of other group now. They can surprise us.

He said that they way Pakistan are playing, signs are that Pakistan should win this World Cup.

He said, "I really think that the team is heading towards the right way. Pakistan should go unbeaten into the finals. And I think Pakistan has a greater chance to lift this World Cup. This World Cup has only happened because Pakistan should win."

Akhtar said that the only team Pakistan should be vary of is England as they too have been playing some excellent cricket.

"And I think Pakistan has far more opportunities and is a far better team than anyone else. They have all the right ingredients. The pacers are excellent, the spinners are good. The only one who can trouble them is England. But first of all, Pakistan have to be in the finals and win the semi-finals, which we will for sure," Akhtar added.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have only one match left in the Super 12s against Scotland which will take place on 7 November in Sharjah.