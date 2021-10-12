T20 World Cup 2021: Team India to play THESE two sides after updated schedule of warm-up ties, check here

Virat Kohli’s Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. But before the main tournament gets underway for India, they will get to play in a couple of warm-up games next week – on October 18 and 20. The International Cricket Council (ICC) have now updated the schedule of warm-up matches for all the team just a week before the T20 World Cup 2021 gets underway.

The eight qualifying teams are set to target the four vacant slots to make it to the Super 12 from October 17 and their warm-up matches are set to begin from Wednesday (October 13). According to the earlier schedule, India’s opponents were England and Australia. But now they will face Australia and South Africa on October 18 and 20 respectively.

Even the venues have been changed with Virat Kohli and Co. playing their warm-up games at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai. Both the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

England’s warm-up matches will be against Pakistan and New Zealand on the same two days. Apart from India, Australia will face Afghanistan in their only other warm-up encounter while Pakistan’s other opponents are the defending champions West Indies.

The teams participating in Super 12 will play two warm-up games each ahead of the main tournament that commences on October 23. Unlike the earlier warm-up schedule, the venues for all the matches are the Nursery grounds at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi and the ICC Academy Grounds and Tolerance Oval in Dubai.

With the IPL 2021 ending on October 15, the focus will soon shift to the much-awaited ICC mega event starting from October 17.

Here’s the updated schedule of warm-up matches:

Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, October 12, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Namibia vs Oman, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Scotland vs Netherlands, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Tolerance Oval

Bangladesh vs Ireland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Abu Dhabi

Namibia vs Scotland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

Netherlands vs. Oman, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

New Zealand vs West Indies, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs South Africa, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs Pakistan, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Australia vs India, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs West Indies, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Afghanistan vs Australia, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs New Zealand, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

India vs South Africa, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai