T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli slams 'spineless' trolls targeting Mohammed Shami, says THIS

As Team India gears up to lock horns with New Zealand in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli slammed the social media trolls who targeted Mohammed Shami after the loss against Pakistan in the team’s opening match of the tournament.

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the bitter 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been "outplayed".

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference, Kohli hit out at the people who abused Shami and mock the pacer for his religion.

In a strong statement, Kohli said, "To me attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion but I personally have never even thought of discriminating someone over their religion."

"They have no understanding of the fact that Mohammed Shami has won India a number of matches...If people can overlook that and his passion for the country, I honestly don't want to waste even 1 min of my life on them. We stand by him 200%. Our brotherhood cannot be shaken," added Kohli.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a "traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Reacting to the same, Kohli slammed the 'spineless' online trolls and backed his players to rise above them.

"There's a reason we are playing on the field and not those spineless people. It is so unfortunate and sad to see people getting entertained. That is why we are doing what we are, & those spineless people are doing what they are," said Kohli.

The Indian captain added, "Many people hide their identity in social media then try to troll the players and it is the lowest point in their life - all dramas outside due to the lack of self-confidence of them, we know how to back the players, there is no value from the outside voice."

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will come into the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Interestingly, after suffering a loss against the Babar Azam-led side in their opening game, the Virat Kohli-led side find themselves in a must-win situation against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand.