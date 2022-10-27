T20 World Cup 2022: After Adam Zampa, THIS wicketkeeper tests COVID-19 positive

Defending World T20 champions Australia’s troubles with COVID-19 virus just doubled on Thursday (October 27). After leg-spinner Adam Zampa was ruled out after testing positive ahead of the last match against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has also tested positive ahead of their third match against arch-rivals England on Friday.

Australia are missing a second wicketkeeper in their squad with backup keeper Josh Inglis ruled out last week with injury and replaced by all-rounder Cameron Green. Wade is believed to be suffering only minor symptoms and, unless his condition deteriorates, is still expected to feature in Friday’s match against England at the MCG.

An Australian team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old, the only wicketkeeper in the 15-man squad after Josh Inglis suffered a hand injury last week and was replaced by Cameron Green, returned a positive test on Wednesday evening. There was some intrigue at Australia’s training session at the Junction Oval indoor nets on Thursday afternoon when Glenn Maxwell put wicketkeeping gloves on and did drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade gloveman.

Captain Aaron Finch has previously suggested David Warner would likely stand in behind the stumps in Wade’s absence, while Finch himself has kept as a fill-in at Big Bash League level. But the tournament hosts remain confident Wade will be healthy enough to play. A more pressing concern for them is how to ensure the virus does not spread further after Adam Zampa missed Tuesday’s win over Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

World Cup rules permit players who have tested positive to continue playing. However, Wade will need to travel to the ground separate to the rest of the squad and will not be able to use the team changeroom prior or during the game.

Zampa, meanwhile, has returned multiple negative tests in recent days and was bowling in the nets at the Junction on Thursday in a strong sign he will be right to resume his place in Australia's XI.