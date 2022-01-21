हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: India to face Pakistan in opening tie at MCG on October 23

The T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16 to November 13 and it will be played across seven venues – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth. 

Team India will open their campaign in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. (Source: Twitter)

In a repeat of blockbuster encounter of 2021 in Dubai, Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Babar Azam’s Pakistan had stunned Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai as the Men-in-Blue eventually failed to make the knockout stage.

Pakistan, however, stormed into the semifinals but eventually lost to champions Australia in the last four match. The T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16 to November 13 and it will be played across seven venues – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth. A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.

Check entire fixture of T20 World Cup 2022 here...

In the first round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday, October 16. They’ll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A.

Two-time champions West Indies will also start in the First Round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart. In the Super 12, hosts Australia are in Group 1 with world No. 1 England, New Zealand, Afghanistan plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the first round.

Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the first round. Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday, October 22 in a re-match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final.

The state-of-the-art Perth Stadium will host a huge Sunday double-header on October 30 with South Africa taking on India in the evening match. Before that India will take on Group A runners-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27. Team India will then take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2 and finally face the Group B winner on November 6 at the MCG.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively. The final will be contested under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

The following are India’s fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022…

1. India vs Pakistan – October 23 (Sunday) – MCG

2. India vs Group A runners-up – October 27 (Thursday) – SCG

3. India vs South Africa – October 30 (Sunday) – Perth

4. India vs Bangladesh – November 2 (Wednesday) – Adelaide

5. India vs Group B winner – November 6 (Sunday) – MCG

(with ANI inputs)

