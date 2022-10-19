'It's just 30 percent...': Kapil Dev makes a BIG statement on Team India's semi-final chances in T20 World Cup 2022

The anticipation for Team India's first game of T20 World Cup 2022 is growing and the fact that is against the arch-rivals Pakistan has added more to the contest. The match will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. Former Indian players and greats Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri feel India have it in them to make it to semi-finals easily. However, that is not what former Indian captain Kapil Dev feels. As per him, India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are less. He said that he can only comment on India's chances if they make it to top 4.

"In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next... It’s a very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup. The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said. For me, it’s just 30 % chance of India making it to the top four," said Kapil Dev in a promotional event in Lucknow.

Kapil however added that India have a decent batting attack which possesses stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He said, "Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong."

India's second warm-up tie vs New Zealand was washed out on Wednesday (October 19). It was raining incessantly in Brisbane and chances are that more matches in this World Cup will be affected by the bad weather, including the hugely awaited India vs Pakistan contest. The tournament begins on Saturday (October 22) with the hosts and defending champions Australia taking on last year's finalists New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).