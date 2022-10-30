T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's world cup fate hangs on Ind vs SA match; social media reacts

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India is all set to take on South Africa today while Pakistan will clash with the Netherlands. India has four points from two matches while Pakistan has zero points as it lost both of its matches - one against India and another against Zimbabwe. While the match against South Africa is yet another tough encounter for India, Pakistan's fate in the tournament largely hinges on the outcome of the result of this match. Not only 1.3 billion Indians but 22 crore Pakistanis will also route for India today due to this.

Pakistan is now in a tricky situation where they are required to win all their remaining matches but also hope that South Africa loses to India today. If Pakistan manages to beat Netherlands, Bangladesh and South Africa in the next matches, they will earn 6 points. However, if South Africa wins today, Pakistan will virtually get knocked out of the semi-final race. Pakistani fans are praying that South Africa doesn't win more than one game out of the three they have to play including one against India today.

South Africa with three points from two matches has the best net run rate in Group 2 of Super 12 and if they win any two matches, they will enter the semi-finals. South Africa next faces India (today), Netherlands and Pakistan. India, even if loses to South Africa today, will have two matches - one against Bangladesh and another against Zimbabwe. If India wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, they will also qualify for the semis.

Therefore, Pakistan hopes that India wins all its three remaining games so that they survive to fight against Proteas on November 3. Meanwhile, social media users have been flooding Twitter with meme fest ahead of today's match.

In today's other encounter, a buoyant Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in Brisbane.