T20 World Cup 2022: Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj set travel with Team India following Jasprit Bumrah's injury

T20 World Cup 2022: After several reports of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss out on playing in the Men's T20 World Cup, starting in Australia from the next month due to back injury. BCCI confirmed on Friday that Bumrah will be replaced by fellow teammate Mohammed Siraj for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa after sustaining a back injury. Adding to that, Sportstar reports that Umran Malik will also travel with Team India to Perth on October 6, where the Rohit Sharma-led side will do practice before going to Brisbane for their first warm-up game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Friday said in a statement, "Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team."

Currently, India have already started their series against South Africa at home which is their last assignment ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BCCI announced the squad for the South Africa series before the Australia series only and except for Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Both Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will be on the team flight to Perth as the Rahul Dravid troops will carry atleast two additional pacers as back-up for Jasprit Bumrah and net bowlers in order to prepare for the major tournament. After Bumrah's injury, surely Rohit Sharma and the head coach have a lot to discuss now.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022 (Announced earlier)

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.