NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli doesn’t figure in top 3 of Team India for Virender Sehwag, here’s WHY

Virender Sehwag was all praise for young pacer Umran Malik, and believes, that the 22-year-old should feature in the T20 World Cup alongside the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

Trending Photos

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli doesn’t figure in top 3 of Team India for Virender Sehwag, here’s WHY

While a lot of permutation and combination have been at play currently ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year, the former Indian swashbuckling opener asserted his top three choices among the batters for the tournament would be Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is India’s designated No. 3 batter in T20 cricket at the moment. “India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia,” Sehwag said.

“The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20,” he added.

Sehwag, who was known to take many fearsome pacers to the cleaners in his heyday, was all praise for young pacer Umran Malik, and believes, that the 22-year-old should feature in the World Cup alongside the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as one of India’s bowling mainstays.

“If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India’s plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami,” Sehwag stated.

“This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran’s skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run,” he remarked.

India could have had split captaincy for an extended period when Rohit Sharma was made the white-ball captain last year. However, Kohli resigned from Test captaincy soon after, elevating Rohit as the all format skipper.

(with PTI inputs)

T20 World Cup 2022Virat KohliVirender SehwagTeam India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi