T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Players TROLLED After Training With Guns And Bullets

The Pakistan Cricket Board has implemented a distinctive training strategy for the men's national team in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the team is prioritizing fitness training at the Army School of Physical Training in Kakul. Following concerns raised by the PCB regarding the team's fitness levels during the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Pakistan squad is undergoing rigorous training sessions to elevate their standards.

The Pakistan team is undergoing a series of traditional army exercises as part of their training regimen, mirroring the routines performed regularly by military personnel. The PCB has provided insights into the training camp via their social media platforms, showcasing players engaging in a diverse array of activities such as stone lifting and rope climbing.

Social media went crazy after the Men in Green players were seen working hard at the Army camps of Pakistan and here's how they reacted/trolled the cricket team....

In a picture, Fakhar Zaman is seen using a gun of a Pakistan officer while receiving instruction from him and that is what caught the attention of the netizens to troll the Pakistan players.

In other news related to the World Cup, England men's managing director Rob Key confirmed that speedster Jofra Archer is in contention for the T20 World Cup and remains hopeful that he will be available for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan next month.

Since lifting the 2019 World Cup with England, Archer's career has been plagued by elbow injury which has limited his number of appearances for the Three Lions. For the past eleven months, he has been completely out of action for England.

Archer has travelled to the Caribbean to play club cricket after he impressed during a two-day match between Sussex and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

With less than two months left for the marquee event, Key opened up about the possibility of Archer featuring in the World Cup and told Sky Sports News, "Absolutely, He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he's going to play a bit of club cricket, all looking to get himself ready for the T20 World Cup. He'll hopefully play in the series against Pakistan [in May], but it's always fingers-crossed at the moment with Jofra."

Key went on to confirm that Archer will focus on limited-over cricket and won't feature in the longest format of the sport. In 13 Test appearances has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. The 29-year-old will miss the format in order to avoid injury and hopefully return to the format with full fitness.

"We're going to take it slower so that we get him back for not just a short period but we get him for a long period," Key said.

"The whole plan with Jofra is he's going to play white-ball cricket this summer and going into the winter. Then hopefully next summer, when we play India and then into the Ashes later that year, we get him back for Test cricket. It's a slow process to get him back for all formats," he added. England will play first T20I against Pakistan on May 22 at the Headingley Carnegie.