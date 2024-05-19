T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi Opens Up On Losing Pakistan Captaincy To Babar Azam

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has categorically denied any sort of discontent or disharmony in the squad over leadership issue. Babar Azam has been reinstated as captain of the national team removing Shaheen, who led the team in just one series before being sacked from the position. On Friday, Shaheen while speaking on PCB podcast that without unity, it is impossible to win any major event.

However he said that “minor disagreements” happen in every team but that shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Sometimes, small disagreements happen in every family, even among brothers. But there’s nothing like that in our team,” Afridi said.

“Our players listen to each other, and we listen to them too. Our job is to play cricket and bring joy to our nation.” He insisted that every player knew it was his duty to play with intent, focus and unity, besides avoiding any internal conflicts that could disrupt their performance.

“We aim to play with unity, and this is not the time for arguments or disputes. It’s the time for everyone to be on the same page,” he further added.

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup journey against the USA on June 6.

The left-arm speedster also dismissed concerns about his workload, form and fitness, admitting that he was happy at the way he had bowled in Ireland and also how the team had rallied to win the series after losing the opening contest.

“I am bowling with rhythm and pace, and I am enjoying my spells. Unfortunately, nowadays in T20 cricket, every bowler ends up having a bad day in one match or another. That is the nature of the challenges bowlers face now,” he stated.