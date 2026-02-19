T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza star as Zimbabwe enter Super 8s undefeated after six-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Brian Bennett anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten half-century while Sikandar Raza delivered a crucial late blow as Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Chasing a competitive target of 179, Zimbabwe rode on a strong opening partnership between Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani to lay the foundation. The duo added 68 runs for the first wicket, with Marumani playing aggressively to score 34 off 26 balls, striking five fours and a six. Bennett, meanwhile, settled in after an early reprieve and steadily built momentum.

Zimbabwe reached 78/1 at the halfway stage and continued to keep the required rate in check. Ryan Burl provided further impetus with a quickfire 23 off 12 balls, including a towering six, before Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka struck to briefly halt the progress.

However, the match turned decisively in Zimbabwe’s favour during a blistering partnership between Bennett and Raza. With the chase finely poised, Raza launched a fierce counterattack, smashing four sixes and two boundaries in his 45 off just 26 balls. His assault, particularly against the spinners, swung the momentum and reduced the pressure on the visitors.

Bennett brought up his half-century off 41 balls and continued to anchor the innings with maturity, rotating strike effectively while capitalising on loose deliveries. Zimbabwe collected 46 runs between the 15th and 17th overs, effectively taking the game away from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka attempted a late comeback when Dushan Hemantha dismissed Raza and Tashinga Musekiwa in quick succession, but Munyonga kept his composure under pressure. He struck a crucial six in the penultimate over before Bennett sealed the victory in style with a boundary through extra cover, finishing unbeaten on 59 off 47 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had posted 178/7 in their 20 overs, but Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling effort ensured the total remained within reach.

The victory marked Zimbabwe’s second-highest successful chase in T20 internationals and ensured they finished unbeaten in Group B, topping a table that included Sri Lanka, Australia, and Ireland. Sri Lanka, despite moments of control, were undone by Zimbabwe’s clinical batting in the death overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 178/7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 62, Pavan Rathnayake 44; Graeme Cremer 2-27, Blessing Muzarabani 2-38) lost to Zimbabwe 179/6 in 19.3 overs (Brian Bennett 59*, Sikandar Raza 45; Dushan Hemantha 2-36) by six wickets.