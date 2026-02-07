T20 World Cup 2026: England confirm playing XI for Nepal clash

The Harry Brook-led Three Lions will face spirited Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. England will open their T20 World Cup with a massive confidence boost following a series win across both white-ball formats in Sri Lanka under the captaincy of young Harry Brook, who has switched his side's fortunes since taking over.

Following a dismal white-ball run which started from 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup to 2025 ICC Champions Trophy under Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott, England's T20I side has witnessed a remarkable turnaround following Brook's appointment to white-ball captaincy, with him and coach Brendon McCullum sprinkling the spicy 'Bazball' ingredients in a cricketing environment which is about sixes, strike rates and power-hitting more than ever.

All eyes will be on captain Harry Brook and opener Phil Salt, who are the standout performers for England in the shortest format since last year. The right-handed opener Salt has been unstoppable for England, scoring the highest T20I total in a match against South Africa.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The explosive hitter has also been racking up runs in franchise cricket, instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title win and dominating other competitions. Since the young Yorkshire star Brook took over in June 2025, England have won all their bilateral series and won 10 out of their 11 games. Be at absolute belter wickets at home or even at turning tracks of Sri Lanka, England have been dominant, grinding out victories even when circumstances looked bleak, such as unleashing a spin choke on SL while defending 129 in the final T20I before the WC and winning the game by 12 runs.

England Playing XI against Nepal: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.