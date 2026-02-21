Advertisement
PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND

T20 World Cup 2026: Incessant rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match in Colombo

The opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight, between Pakistan and New Zealand, was called off due to rain.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
T20 World Cup 2026: Incessant rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match in Colombo Pic credit: ICC/Jio Hotstar/Star Sports

The highly anticipated opening match of the Super 8 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was abandoned without a ball bowled after incessant rain. Both teams shared a point each after the abandonment.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in this crucial Group 2 encounter. However, a drizzle quickly turned into heavier showers, forcing the ground staff to cover the pitch and outfield.

The rain continued heavily for over two hours, preventing any play.  At 21:07 local time, match referee Richie Richardson officially called off the match.

What's Next For New Zealand And Pakistan?

Notably, Pakistan and New Zealand are in Group 2, along with England and co-hosts Sri Lanka. All the Group 2 matches will be played in Sri Lanka.  

With Pakistan and New Zealand taking a point apiece, Group 2 remains delicately balanced, with the semifinal picture set to become clearer as the tournament progresses.

Pakistan next travel to Pallekele to face England on Tuesday, February 24 while New Zealand remain in Colombo to take on co-hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Changes in lineup for New Zealand vs Pakistan match

New Zealand brought back captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson into their playing eleven. Santner recovered from his illness and was back to lead New Zealand again, while Ferguson also returned after flying back home for the birth of his first child.
 
On the other hand, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan also made one change as Fakhar Zaman came in for Khawaja Nafay.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq

