T20 World Cup 2026: India And Pakistan Likely To Be Kept In Separate Groups Amid Rising Tensions – ICC To Decide In July Meet

In what could mark a seismic shift in global cricket scheduling, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering placing India and Pakistan in separate groups for the T20 World Cup 2026. According to a PTI report, this significant development is expected to be a key topic at the ICC’s annual conference in Singapore from July 17 to 20. Traditionally, the fierce India vs Pakistan rivalry has been a marquee fixture in the group stages of ICC tournaments, drawing record-breaking viewership. However, escalating geopolitical tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours—triggered by recent military escalations and the Pahalgam terror attack—could force the ICC to abandon the longstanding practice.

India vs Pakistan Group Stage Clash in Doubt

A senior BCCI source, speaking to PTI, confirmed that the matter of not placing India and Pakistan in the same group will be discussed at the upcoming ICC conference. “The issue is bound to come up. While the prospect of India and Pakistan not playing at all in an ICC tournament is unlikely, a group-stage clash may be avoided,” the source said.

This comes amid strained diplomatic ties between the nations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and led to Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory strike by the Indian Army on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While the ceasefire agreement remains officially intact, New Delhi has continued its diplomatic disengagement, which has now visibly seeped into the realm of international sports.

T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Overview and Geo-Political Undercurrents

Scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to feature a star-studded lineup of 20 teams. Defending champions India are expected to be among the frontrunners. However, the absence of a guaranteed India vs Pakistan clash in the group stage could alter fan dynamics and commercial interests surrounding the tournament. The last few ICC events ensured the two cricketing giants were drawn in the same group, often resulting in sold-out stadiums, soaring TRPs, and social media frenzy. That tradition now appears set for a political override.

Asia Cup 2025 Also in Jeopardy

The uncertainty isn’t limited to the T20 World Cup. The Asia Cup 2025, slated for September, also faces a potential roadblock. According to reports, the BCCI is considering a complete withdrawal from the tournament. “We haven’t given much thought to the Asia Cup 2025 as of now. Our focus is on IPL 2025 and the upcoming India vs England series,” a BCCI official clarified, attempting to downplay the growing speculation.

However, insiders suggest that without India’s participation, the Asia Cup’s commercial viability and viewership appeal could plummet, possibly leading to its cancellation.

Jay Shah’s First ICC Meet as Chairman Holds Weight

The July conference also gains historic significance as Jay Shah, the new ICC Chairman and BCCI Secretary, will preside over his first major policy-making meeting. Given India’s dominant influence in world cricket—both in terms of financial clout and broadcasting reach—the decisions taken in Singapore could have long-term ramifications for Indo-Pak cricket ties and the future of high-voltage encounters on the world stage.

Cricket Amid Conflict: What Lies Ahead?

Cricket has long served as a rare bridge between India and Pakistan, offering a momentary truce on the field even when political relations are strained. Yet, as recent developments show, even this fragile bridge is vulnerable.

While fans across the subcontinent and the cricketing world yearn for more India-Pakistan matches, the harsh realities of geopolitics seem poised to dictate the script. Whether or not Virat Kohli and Babar Azam cross paths in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 now rests with the ICC—and, indirectly, the Indian government’s diplomatic stance.