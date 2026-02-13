T20 World Cup 2026: Is Usman Tariq Pakistan’s version of Kedar Jadhav? Check comparison, difference and impact

During the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s rising spinner Usman Tariq has drawn widespread comparisons to former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav. The reason? An unorthodox, low-slinging, pause-ridden bowling action that breaks rhythm and challenges conventional technique. But while the visual similarities are undeniable, a deeper technical analysis reveals important differences.

Why the Comparison Exists

Slinging, Side-Arm Action: Like Jadhav, Tariq delivers the ball with a low, side-arm release, often described as “slingshot” or even “baseball-style.” Unlike classical off-spinners who operate with a high, over-the-arm action, both bowlers generate deception from an unconventional arm path.

Pause and Rhythm Disruption: Both bowlers disrupt a batter’s timing by halting momentum in their delivery stride. Critics have directly compared Tariq’s pause to Jadhav’s, noting that it forces the batter to generate all the power independently rather than using the pace of the ball.

However, Tariq’s pause is considered more exaggerated, almost “statue-like”, creating an even greater rhythm break.

Scrutiny Over Legality

Both bowlers have faced debates over the legality of their actions due to their unconventional techniques. In Tariq’s case, questions intensified during the 2026 tournament, though biomechanical assessments have reportedly cleared him. A shared tactical feature is the ability to keep the ball low, making big hitting difficult. The flatter trajectory reduces bounce and limits the batter’s leverage.

Where They Differ

Despite visual similarities, a key distinction lies in physical stature. Usman Tariq stands around 6’4”, which naturally gives him a higher release point and the ability to extract more dip and variation. Kedar Jadhav, at approximately 5’5”, operated from a much lower natural release. While both appear low-slung, Tariq’s height allows him to combine deception with bounce and drift, whereas Jadhav relied more on flatter, quicker deliveries.

The Nature of the Pause

Although both bowlers pause during their action, Tariq’s pause is considered more extreme. His delivery stride often includes a near “statue-like” halt before release, creating a more dramatic rhythm break. Jadhav’s pause, while effective, was shorter and less exaggerated. Tariq has also attributed his unique arm bend to a natural anatomical condition, suggesting that his elbow structure contributes to his unusual mechanics. In contrast, Jadhav’s action was largely a developed technique rather than a physical peculiarity.

Variation and Tactical Role in T20 Cricket

Another crucial difference lies in their bowling roles. Tariq operates as a modern T20 mystery spinner, frequently using variations such as the googly, carrom ball, and subtle changes in pace. His bowling is built for unpredictability, which is essential in the shortest format. Jadhav, on the other hand, functioned more as a part-time off-spinner who relied on basic off-breaks and skidders to break partnerships rather than dominate phases of play.

While Usman Tariq and Kedar Jadhav share a visually similar low-sling, unorthodox bowling action and rhythm-breaking pause, the comparison is more stylistic than technical. Tariq’s greater height, more pronounced pause, and wider variation range make him a more specialised and physically imposing bowler in the modern T20 era. Jadhav was effective in his own right, but Tariq’s execution and tactical impact suggest he represents an evolved version of that unconventional niche.