T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan, Hardik, Varun star as India thrash Namibia by 93 runs, continue winning run

Brisk fifties by Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and a game-changing spell by Varun Chakravarthy helped India defeat Namibia by 93 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup clash at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

After a blazing 24-ball 61 by Ishan and a 28-ball 52 by Hardik took India to 209/9 despite a four-fer from skipper Gerald Erasmus, India were challenged by Namibia well in the powerplay, as the visitors ended that phase at 57/1.

From there, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/20 in three overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/21 in four overs) turned the tide in India's favour, skittling Namibia out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs.

India is at the top of the Group A, with two wins in two matches, followed by Pakistan, with same win-loss ratio.

In the run-chase of 210 runs, openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp got Namibia off to a solid start, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya getting some hammering during the power play. But a mistimed pull by Frylinck landed into Shivam Dube's hands at deep mid-wicket, sending back Frylinck for 15-ball 22, with three fours and a six. Namibia were 33/1 in 3.4 overs.

Steenkamp ended a highly productive powerplay period for Namibia in style, starting off Arshdeep's sixth over with two fours and ending it with a six over short third man. Namibia was cruising at 57/1 in six overs, with Steenkamp (29*) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (5*) unbeaten.

It was Varun Chakravarthy, who ended this 34-run stand, cleaning up the middle and leg stump of Steenkamp for a 20-ball 29, with three fours and a six. Namibia was 67/2 in 7.1 overs.

Skipper Gerald Erasmus tried to infuse some life into the match with two sixes against Axar Patel in the ninth over, but the next over saw Varun push Namibia back two steps further, literally, with dismissals of Eaton (13) and JJ Smit (0). Namibia were 86/4 in 9.4 overs.

India started the second half well, getting the Namibian skipper caught by Tilak Varma at long-off for an 11-ball 18, and suddenly, half the side was back in the hut for 88 runs in 10.1 overs.

The batting stocks of visitors continued to plummet, with Axar getting Malan Kruger (5), leaving Namibia at 94/6 in 12.3 overs. Namibia reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs.

Ruben Trumpelmann was next to go courtesy a scorching yorker from Jasprit Bumrah for just six. Namibia were 111/7 in 16.4 overs. Bernard Scholtz (4) also fell to Hardik, as Namibia sank to 116/8 in 17.3 overs. The all-rounder got a shot at a hat-trick as he got Ben Shikongo on the next ball. However, Max Heingo denied him one.

Zane Green (11) was the last wicket to fall to Shivam Dube, with Namibia bundled out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, India posted a commanding total of 209/9 against Namibia, thanks to a whirlwind 61 from Ishan Kishan and late fireworks from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that helped the defending champions cross the 200-run mark.

Despite some late hiccups, the Men in Blue managed to navigate the Namibian bowling attack, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who claimed a four-wicket haul to keep the contest alive.

After being asked to bat first, India were off to a decent start after they made 8/0 in the first over.

In the very next over, Sanju Samson hammered two sixes and one four before Ben Shikongo removed the India batter for 8-ball 22, leaving India at 25/1 in two overs. After four overs, the defending champions reached 43/1 after Ishan Kishan hit a couple of boundaries.

During the final over of the powerplay, Kishan hammered four consecutive sixes and a boundary against JJ Smit, completing his half-century in just 20 deliveries, reaching the landmark with a boundary and collecting 28 runs from the over.

Kishan's aggressive batting helped India score 86/1 after the end of the sixth over. It was also their third-highest score in powerplay in T20Is.

India reached the 100-run mark in 6.5 overs, this being the fastest team hundred in T20 WC history. Captain Gerhard Erasmus removed dangerous Kishan for 61 off 24 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes. India was 104/2 in 7.1 overs. After the end of the 10th over, the Men in Blue reached a commanding position of 120/2.

During the first ball of the 11th over, spinner Bernard Scholtz dismissed captain Suryakumar Yadav for just 12 runs.

India lost their second wicket in quick succession after Tilak Varma was dismissed for 25 runs (in 21 balls, with three fours) by Namibia skipper Erasmus on the fifth ball of the 12th over. After fireworks in the first seven overs, India could score only 40 in the next seven, reaching 144 runs in 14 overs. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya combined to hammer 24 runs off Bernard Scholtz as India raced away to 168/4 by the 15th over.

During the first ball of the 19th over, Hardik Pandya completed his fifty in 27 deliveries as india crossed the 200-run mark. However, in the very next delivery, Dylan Leicher showcased brilliant fielding after he took a spectacular catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss Pandya for 28-ball 52, with eight boundaries.

Shivam Dube was run out for 23 runs after a mix-up with Rinku Singh. Erasmus got his fourth wicket after he removed Axar Patel for a golden duck, as India crumbled to 206/7.

India lost Rinku Singh (1) and Arshdeep Singh (2) during the 20th over, as the Men in Blue scored 209/9. For Namibia, captain Erasmus (4/20) took a four-wicket haul. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were also among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: India: 209/9 (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52, Gerald Erasmus 4/20) beat Namibia: 116 in 18.2 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29, Jan Frylinck 22, Varun Chakravarthy 3/7).