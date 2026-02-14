T20 World Cup 2026: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram star in South Africa's 7-wicket win over New Zealand

South Africa captain Aiden Markram played a pivotal role in his team's commanding seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, leading the chase with a blistering 86* off 44 balls on Sunday.



With this victory, the Proteas registered their third consecutive win in the ongoing marquee tournament. The Markram-led side is at the top in the Group D standings, with six points to their name in three matches.



New Zealand, on the other hand, are placed second with two wins and one loss in three matches. The Black Caps have four points.



South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand. With left-arm seamer Marco Jansen spearheading the attack, South Africa restricted New Zealand to 175/7 in 20 overs.

While the Black Caps openers Tim Seifert (13) and Finn Allen (31) gave the team a brisk start, they lost too many early wickets to end the powerplay at 58/3.



It looked like New Zealand were setting themselves up for a big score when Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman (48) built a 74-run stand. But South African pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen struck again, dismissing the two dangerous batters to steer their team back on track.



Jansen was the wrecking crew in chief, providing his team with crucial breakthroughs to claim 4/40. Lungi Ngidi (1/34), Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and Corbin Bosch (1/34) were also among the wicket takers.



For New Zealand, Mark Chapman top-scored with 26-ball 48, whereas, Mitchell (32), and James Neesham (23*) not out also chipped crucial runs to guide their side to respectable total.



In the chase, South Africa got off to a blazing start thanks to Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. Captain Markram led the charge with a blistering 86* off 44 deliveries, while De Kock chipped in with 20 off 14 before being dismissed by a superb delivery from speedster Lockie Ferguson. South Africa had surged to 101/1 in just 7.1 overs.



Markram continued the onslaught from one end, well supported by other Proteas batters. Ryan Rickelton (21 off 11), Dewald Brevis (21 off 17) and David Miller (24* off 17) not out helped South Africa to chase down the target in just 17.1 overs, registering a dominating win over New Zealand.



Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his superb four-wicket haul.