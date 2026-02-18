T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards eyes 'Massive Opportunity' against India in Ahmedabad

Ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against defending champions India in Ahmedabad, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards described the encounter as a “massive opportunity” for his side. The match, set to be played at one of the world’s largest cricket stadiums, presents a special occasion for the Dutch team as they prepare to face one of the strongest sides in international cricket on home soil.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Edwards said the players are excited about competing against India in front of a huge crowd.

“It is obviously a massive opportunity. Playing against India in India at the biggest stadium in the world is something all the guys are really looking forward to. It is a great chance to test ourselves against the best,” Edwards said.

Focus on Ending Campaign Positively

The Netherlands will aim to finish their tournament on a positive note and potentially cause an upset against India or at least deliver a competitive performance ahead of the Super Eight stage. The Dutch currently sit second in the group standings, having secured a win over Namibia but suffered defeats against Pakistan and the USA.

Despite being out of strong qualification contention, Edwards emphasised that the team remains motivated to perform well in their final outing.

Growing Cricket in the Netherlands

Edwards also spoke about the growth of cricket back home, acknowledging that football remains the dominant sport in the Netherlands. However, he believes strong performances on the global stage can help expand cricket’s popularity. “Cricket is growing in the Netherlands. Soccer is obviously the main sport, and we may never reach that level, but for us, it is about promoting the game. Hopefully, our performances can help grow cricket in the country,” he added.

Associate Nations Facing Challenges

Reflecting on the team’s journey in T20 World Cups since 2009, Edwards highlighted the challenges faced by associate nations, particularly limited opportunities and funding constraints. He noted that while the Netherlands have consistently “punched above their weight,” regular matches against top Test-playing nations are crucial for further progress.

“To get to the next level, a lot comes down to more opportunities against Test nations. Funding and scheduling restrictions are not in our control, so we focus on playing our best cricket whenever we get the chance,” Edwards explained.

The Netherlands first grabbed global attention with their famous win over England in the 2009 T20 World Cup and have featured in every edition since 2014. Their best performance came in 2022, when they finished eighth out of 16 teams and pushed several stronger sides in closely fought matches.

They narrowly lost to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh during that tournament, missing out on a potential semifinal push despite collecting four points from five matches.

Learning from USA Defeat

Edwards also reflected on the team’s recent loss to the USA in Chennai, where the Netherlands were bowled out for 103 while chasing a target of 197. He admitted the side failed to deliver its best performance but insisted the squad has moved on quickly.

“The USA played really well. It was disappointing and pretty much ended our chances in the competition. But now we move on and look forward to playing India in Ahmedabad in front of what will probably be a massive crowd,” he said. The upcoming clash promises to be a significant test for the Netherlands as they take on the defending champions in one of the tournament’s most anticipated group-stage encounters.