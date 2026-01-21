T20 World Cup 2026: Rohit Sharma’s Advice Kuldeep Yadav Didn’t Expect

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has delivered his bluntest and funniest message yet to Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Asked whether he had any advice for Kuldeep on DRS calls, Rohit shut it down instantly. His message was simple and telling. “Ball daal chup chap.” Bowl your overs and move on. The remark, made during an interview on Star Sports, quickly went viral because it captured a long-running on-field dynamic that Indian cricket fans know well. Kuldeep’s animated LBW appeals and Rohit’s reluctance to review them have become almost a running joke.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, India’s margin for error is minimal. DRS decisions, team combinations, and bowling roles will all be under intense scrutiny. Rohit’s remark was humorous on the surface, but it also underlined a serious point. In high-pressure tournaments, discipline matters as much as skill. Kuldeep remains one of India’s most potent wicket-taking options in T20 cricket. But clarity of role and trust in the captain and support staff are crucial, especially in knockout games.

The Rohit–Kuldeep DRS history

The Rohit-Kuldeep relationship has produced several memorable moments over the years. Kuldeep has frequently pushed for reviews after LBW appeals. Rohit has often declined, sometimes with a smile and sometimes with visible frustration. Several of those calls later proved marginal or incorrect. Even after stepping down as captain, Rohit has continued to turn down Kuldeep’s enthusiastic appeals from close-in fielding positions. It has become part of India’s on-field theatre.

Kuldeep’s T20 World Cup credentials

Kuldeep enters the 2026 tournament with strong recent numbers behind him.

10 wickets in five matches at the T20 World Cup 2024

Proven ability to break partnerships in the middle overs

Effective against both left and right-handed batters

He was a key member of India’s title-winning squad in 2024 and remains one of the few Indian spinners who can consistently take wickets rather than just control runs.

The real selection headache for India

Beyond the humour, Rohit touched on India’s biggest tactical dilemma. How do you fit Kuldeep into the XI alongside Varun Chakravarthy?

Varun is currently ranked world No.1 in the ICC men’s T20I bowling rankings and offers a very different skill set. Playing both spinners together could strengthen India’s middle overs, but it comes at a cost. Rohit explained the trade-off clearly. India can only play Kuldeep and Varun together if they reduce their pace attack to two specialist seamers. On flatter Indian pitches, that decision becomes risky.

Conditions could dictate Kuldeep’s role

India’s recent success with spin-heavy combinations came in slower, more spin-friendly conditions. Home venues for the 2026 World Cup are expected to offer less assistance. That puts added pressure on selectors to balance wicket-taking ability with defensive control.

Kuldeep’s inclusion may depend on: