T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Khan’s 'We beat India' blast at Shahid Afridi & Mohammad Yousuf sparks Pakistan cricket storm

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has hit back at former stars Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf after Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sparked fierce criticism. Responding to calls for senior players to be dropped, Shadab reminded critics that the current generation achieved something their predecessors never did in World Cups: beating India.'

Shadab Khan responds after India defeat sparks criticism

Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India on February 15, their biggest defeat to their arch-rivals in T20Is, triggered strong reactions from former players. Shahid Afridi urged selectors to drop Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, while Mohammad Yousuf wrote on X: “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.”The criticism came after Pakistan’s surrender highlighted their poor World Cup record against India, a rivalry that continues to define cricket in the subcontinent.

Shadab, however, refused to be drawn into the outrage.

“As for criticism, you can’t control it. Everyone has their own opinions,” he said. “I focus on what I can control. A bad day or a bad over can happen. It’s T20 cricket — you can give runs or you can take wickets.”

‘They were legends, but…’ — Shadab’s reminder to former greats

The all-rounder delivered a pointed response while acknowledging the stature of Afridi and Yousuf. “Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done,” Shadab said, as quoted by Pakistan media. “We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket’s history.” He was referring to Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket victory over India at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai — the country’s only World Cup win over their biggest rivals. Shadab was part of that squad. He added: “In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup.”

Performance vs Namibia strengthens Shadab’s case

Shadab’s response came after an all-round performance against Namibia helped Pakistan secure a dominant win and qualify for the Super 8 stage. Promoted up the order, he scored an unbeaten 36 and picked up three wickets, underlining his value as a balance player in the T20 format. “I don’t need to justify that,” he said. “What is being said outside is not in my control, but what I do for the team is.”

The debate reflects a broader tension in Pakistan cricket: balancing legacy expectations with modern T20 demands. Former players have questioned selection continuity and strike-rate issues, while current players argue that criticism often ignores match context and team balance. Pakistan’s World Cup record against India remains a psychological hurdle. The 2021 victory was seen as a watershed moment, but defeats since then have revived familiar scrutiny.

What lies ahead for Pakistan

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have qualified for the Super 8 stage and face a tough schedule:

New Zealand — February 21

England — February 24

Sri Lanka — February 28

With knockout qualification at stake, Pakistan will need senior players to deliver consistently while blocking out off-field noise. Shadab’s response shows the dressing room is pushing back against criticism — but results in the Super 8 will ultimately decide whether the current core justifies that confidence.