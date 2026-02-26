T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets to reach semi-final, keep India’s hopes alive

South Africa produced a commanding performance to thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in a crucial Super 8 clash to reach the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, February 26.

While the Proteas celebrated their dominant victory in Ahmedabad, the result echoed loudly in Chennai, where the Indian camp received a much-needed lifeline in the semi-final qualification race.

West Indies' Innings: Early Collapse and Late Fightback

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, West Indies got off to an aggressive but ultimately disastrous start. They slumped to 83/7 in the first half of their innings, with South Africa's pace attack - led by Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and others - exploiting early conditions brilliantly to dismantle the top and middle order.

A remarkable eighth-wicket partnership between Jason Holder (49) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out) turned the tide somewhat. Their record stand for that wicket rescued West Indies from total collapse, powering them to a competitive 176/8 in 20 overs. The late fireworks provided some respectability, but the early damage proved too much to overcome.

South Africa's Dominant Chase

Chasing 177, South Africa never looked in trouble. Openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Aiden Markram set a blistering platform with a solid stand. Markram, in particular, was in imperious form, remaining unbeaten on 82 off just 46 balls, showcasing aggressive yet controlled strokeplay.

The Proteas raced to the target in 16.1 overs, finishing at 177/1 with plenty to spare. Markram's masterclass, combined with clinical running and boundary-hitting, underlined South Africa's status as one of the tournament's form teams. They stayed unbeaten and strengthened their grip on a semi-final spot.

Massive Lifeline for India

This result is a huge boost for India. With South Africa's win, India's qualification scenario improves dramatically. India now needs to win their remaining matches to secure a semi-final berth, as the heavy defeat for West Indies dents their net run rate and points momentum.

South Africa's dominance keeps the group tightly contested but opens the door wider for the hosts.

Looking Ahead

South Africa became the first team from Group 1 to secure a semi-final berth at T20 World Cup 2026, maintaining a perfect record in the Super 8s. They have proven why they are serious contenders for the title.

For the West Indies, their final match against India on March 1 in Kolkata has now become a "do-or-die" virtual quarter-final.

For Suryakumar Yadav and his men, the "Ahmedabad assist" from South Africa means the equation is no longer about praying for other results - it's simply about winning.