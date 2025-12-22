From India’s Final Squad To Sri Lanka’s Spin Arsenal: T20 World Cup 2026 Teams So Far

With just seven weeks to go, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has officially shifted gears as teams begin revealing their squads. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, the 10th edition of the global T20 showpiece promises packed stadiums, spin-friendly surfaces and high-voltage rivalries across eight iconic venues.

Spanning 55 matches, this subcontinental tournament already has fans buzzing, especially after India became the first team to submit a final squad, while others remain in the provisional or announcement-waiting phase.

India – Confirmed Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka – Preliminary 25‑Man Squad

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Nepal – Provisional 24‑Man Training Squad

Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Sahab Alam, Sher Malla, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Basir Ahamad, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohora, Pratish GC, Rupesh K Singh

India Lead the Way With a Finalised Squad

Defending champions India have wasted no time, naming a settled 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. The aggressive batter takes charge in familiar conditions, with Axar Patel appointed vice-captain.

India’s squad reflects a modern T20 blueprint. There is explosive top-order depth through Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, while the middle order boasts power and flexibility with Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. The spin department, featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar, looks tailor-made for Indian and Sri Lankan pitches. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh spearhead a varied pace attack.

India will open their campaign against the USA in Mumbai, before attention shifts to the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Name a Strong Preliminary Squad

Sri Lanka have announced an extensive preliminary squad, blending experience with emerging talent. Dasun Shanaka continues as captain, supported by match-winners like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana.

The hosts have clearly planned for spin dominance, with Hasaranga, Theekshana, Wellalage and Viyaskanth forming a potent slow-bowling core. Their pace battery, featuring Pathirana, Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka, adds balance for high-pressure games.

Pakistan, Australia and Others Await Final Calls

Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are yet to announce their squads. Pakistan’s matches will all be played in Sri Lanka due to neutral-venue arrangements, adding another tactical layer to their selections.

The ICC deadline for submitting provisional squads is January 7, 2026, giving teams time to manage injuries, form and tactical adjustments before final confirmation.

Nepal’s Training Camp Squad Signals Growing Ambition

Nepal have named a provisional training camp squad led by Rohit Paudel, with star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane expected to be key figures. Their inclusion highlights the expanding competitiveness of associate nations at global tournaments.