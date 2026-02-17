T20 World CUP 2026 Super 8 Fixtures with time & venues revealed: India to faces these 3 teams while Pakistan still awaits for qualification
As the group stages of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draw to a dramatic close at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the cricketing world is shifting its focus to the high-stakes Super 8 phase.
- India’s journey is a tour of India’s most iconic cricketing cathedrals.
- Below are the official fixtures for the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, including dates, matchups, venues, and local start times.
The Final Piece of the Puzzle: Pakistan vs. USA
Before the Super 8 begins on February 21, all eyes are on the final qualification scenario. Only one spot remains vacant, and it has come down to a tense battle between Pakistan and the USA. If Pakistan defeats Namibia in their final encounter, they secure their progression. However, should Namibia pull off a historic upset, the USA will advance on points. This final qualifier will immediately be thrust into action, facing New Zealand in the Super 8 opener at the RPS in Colombo.
The Group of Death and Key Venues
The ICC’s pre-assigned seeding system has created a stark contrast between the two pools. India, designated as 'X1', finds itself in the "Group of Death" alongside South Africa (X4), the West Indies (X3), and the miracle-runners Zimbabwe (X2).
India’s journey is a tour of India’s most iconic cricketing cathedrals. They begin their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad against the Proteas, move to the spinning tracks of Chennai to face Zimbabwe, and finish the round in the electric atmosphere of Kolkata against the West Indies.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule
Below are the official fixtures for the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, including dates, matchups, venues, and local start times.
February 21 (Saturday)
New Zealand vs Pakistan/USA
Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka
Time: 7:00 PM
February 22 (Sunday)
England vs Sri Lanka
Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka
Time: 3:00 PM
India vs South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Time: 7:00 PM
February 23 (Monday)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
Time: 7:00 PM
February 24 (Tuesday)
England vs Pakistan/USA
Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka
Time: 7:00 PM
February 25 (Wednesday)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka
Time: 7:00 PM
February 26 (Thursday)
West Indies vs South Africa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
Time: 3:00 PM
India vs Zimbabwe
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai, India
Time: 7:00 PM
February 27 (Friday)
England vs New Zealand
Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka
Time: 7:00 PM
February 28 (Saturday)
Pakistan/USA vs Sri Lanka
Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka
Time: 7:00 PM
March 1 (Sunday)
Zimbabwe vs South Africa
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India
Time: 3:00 PM
India vs West Indies
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India
Time: 7:00 PM
