T20 World CUP 2026 Super 8 Fixtures with time & venues revealed: India to faces these 3 teams while Pakistan still awaits for qualification

As the group stages of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draw to a dramatic close at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the cricketing world is shifting its focus to the high-stakes Super 8 phase. While India has emerged as the team to beat, their path to the trophy is about to become significantly more treacherous as they navigate a grueling schedule across the subcontinent.

The Final Piece of the Puzzle: Pakistan vs. USA

Before the Super 8 begins on February 21, all eyes are on the final qualification scenario. Only one spot remains vacant, and it has come down to a tense battle between Pakistan and the USA. If Pakistan defeats Namibia in their final encounter, they secure their progression. However, should Namibia pull off a historic upset, the USA will advance on points. This final qualifier will immediately be thrust into action, facing New Zealand in the Super 8 opener at the RPS in Colombo.

The Group of Death and Key Venues

The ICC’s pre-assigned seeding system has created a stark contrast between the two pools. India, designated as 'X1', finds itself in the "Group of Death" alongside South Africa (X4), the West Indies (X3), and the miracle-runners Zimbabwe (X2).

India’s journey is a tour of India’s most iconic cricketing cathedrals. They begin their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad against the Proteas, move to the spinning tracks of Chennai to face Zimbabwe, and finish the round in the electric atmosphere of Kolkata against the West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule

Below are the official fixtures for the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup, including dates, matchups, venues, and local start times.

February 21 (Saturday)

New Zealand vs Pakistan/USA

Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka

Time: 7:00 PM

February 22 (Sunday)

England vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka

Time: 3:00 PM

India vs South Africa

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Time: 7:00 PM

February 23 (Monday)

Zimbabwe vs West Indies

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

Time: 7:00 PM

February 24 (Tuesday)

England vs Pakistan/USA

Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka

Time: 7:00 PM

February 25 (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka

Time: 7:00 PM

February 26 (Thursday)

West Indies vs South Africa

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

Time: 3:00 PM

India vs Zimbabwe

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai, India

Time: 7:00 PM

February 27 (Friday)

England vs New Zealand

Venue: RPS Colombo, Sri Lanka

Time: 7:00 PM

February 28 (Saturday)

Pakistan/USA vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Kandy, Sri Lanka

Time: 7:00 PM

March 1 (Sunday)

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India

Time: 3:00 PM

India vs West Indies

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Time: 7:00 PM