T20 World Cup 2026: What is cut-off time for PAK vs NZ Super 8 match after rain delay in Colombo?

The highly anticipated opening match of the Super 8 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been delayed due to rain.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in this crucial Group 2 encounter. However, a drizzle quickly turned into heavier showers, forcing the ground staff to cover the pitch and outfield.

The scheduled start time passed with covers firmly in place, leaving players, officials, and fans waiting for conditions to improve.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 best impact player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal and... check full list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What is the cut-off time for the PAK vs NZ Super 8 match?

Under the ICC tournament rules for the 2026 edition, match officials have an additional 90-minute buffer to account for delays before the match is abandoned.

Overs Reduction: The match officially began losing overs at 8:10 PM IST.

The Final Cut-Off: To constitute a legal T20 match, both sides must bat for at least five overs. The deadline for this "sprint" version of the game to start is 10:16 PM IST.

The "No Result" Scenario: If the umpires determine that play cannot commence by the 10:16 PM deadline, the match will be abandoned. Unlike the semi-finals and the final, there is no reserve day for Super 8 fixtures.

What A Washout Means For The Teams

If the rain refuses to relent, both Pakistan and New Zealand will be awarded one point each. If the match is abandoned, Pakistan and New Zealand will receive one point each.

Changes in lineup for New Zealand vs Pakistan match

New Zealand have brought back captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson into their playing eleven. Santner has recovered from his illness and is back to lead New Zealand again, while Ferguson is back after flying back home for the birth of his first child.



On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said that Fakhar Zaman comes in for Khawaja Nafay and gets his first game of this World Cup.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq