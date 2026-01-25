Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010270https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/t20-world-cup-2026-which-team-will-replace-pakistan-if-they-pull-out-in-support-of-bangladesh-3010270.html
NewsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: Which team will replace Pakistan if they pull out in support of Bangladesh?
PAKISTAN

T20 World Cup 2026: Which team will replace Pakistan if they pull out in support of Bangladesh?

Pakistan national cricket team could consider pulling out of the T20 World Cup 2026. While no official confirmation has been made by the ICC or the PCB, discussions have already begun around a crucial question: who would replace Pakistan if they withdraw from the tournament?

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

T20 World Cup 2026: Which team will replace Pakistan if they pull out in support of Bangladesh?Image Credit:- X

Speculation around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has intensified following Bangladesh’s withdrawal and reports suggesting that the Pakistan national cricket team could consider pulling out in solidarity. While no official confirmation has been made by the ICC or the PCB, discussions have already begun around a crucial question: who would replace Pakistan if they withdraw from the tournament?

Uganda Emerges as the Front-Runner

According to multiple reports, the Uganda national cricket team is the most likely replacement if Pakistan were to opt out of the competition. Uganda is currently one of the highest-ranked teams not already part of the T20 World Cup 2026 lineup. The ICC’s replacement protocol generally prioritises teams based on:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

  • T20I rankings
  • Recent global and regional qualifier performances
  • Tournament readiness and logistics

Following the same logic that saw Scotland replace Bangladesh, Uganda stands next in line should a vacancy arise.

How ICC Chooses Replacement Teams

The ICC typically avoids reopening qualification tournaments and instead fills vacant spots using a ranking-based or next-best-qualified team approach. This ensures minimal disruption to the schedule and competitive balance.

Why Pakistan’s Participation Is Under Question

The possibility of Pakistan withdrawing has been discussed after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for refusing to play their matches in India, a move Pakistan publicly criticised and indicated it might follow in solidarity. Pakistan’s participation has been described by its board chairman as dependent on government approval, and the issue has become political rather than purely sporting.

What This Would Mean for the Tournament

A Pakistan withdrawal would be one of the most significant shake-ups in ICC tournament history, given Pakistan’s stature as a former T20 world champion. Uganda’s inclusion, on the other hand, would mark a historic opportunity for an emerging cricket nation to compete on the biggest T20 stage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran tensions
Bunkers, missiles, and threats: Trump’s warning pushes US–Iran tensions | DNA
Bangladesh violence
"Yunus government has blood on its hands": Former Awami League MP
Chhatisgarh
Security forces foil Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh; 16 IEDs concealed
Arctic sea route
Who will rule the melting Arctic and why does Greenland hold the key?
US-Canada Ties
US-Canada trade tensions rise as Trump warns of 100% tariffs over China deal
Republic Day
Major heartburn for Pakistan this Republic Day; Islamabad to witness fiery...
viral video news
Internet goes wild over Peacock-themed Indian wedding invitation | WATCH
himachal weather update
Heavy snowfall, rain disrupt life in Himachal; govt issues advisory
Technology
India proposes Techno-Legal framework for AI governance to balance innovation
Technology
India must realign education, skilling, hiring for AI era: AI4India report