T20 World Cup 2026: Which team will replace Pakistan if they pull out in support of Bangladesh?

Speculation around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has intensified following Bangladesh’s withdrawal and reports suggesting that the Pakistan national cricket team could consider pulling out in solidarity. While no official confirmation has been made by the ICC or the PCB, discussions have already begun around a crucial question: who would replace Pakistan if they withdraw from the tournament?

Uganda Emerges as the Front-Runner

According to multiple reports, the Uganda national cricket team is the most likely replacement if Pakistan were to opt out of the competition. Uganda is currently one of the highest-ranked teams not already part of the T20 World Cup 2026 lineup. The ICC’s replacement protocol generally prioritises teams based on:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

T20I rankings

Recent global and regional qualifier performances

Tournament readiness and logistics

Following the same logic that saw Scotland replace Bangladesh, Uganda stands next in line should a vacancy arise.

How ICC Chooses Replacement Teams

The ICC typically avoids reopening qualification tournaments and instead fills vacant spots using a ranking-based or next-best-qualified team approach. This ensures minimal disruption to the schedule and competitive balance.

Why Pakistan’s Participation Is Under Question

The possibility of Pakistan withdrawing has been discussed after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for refusing to play their matches in India, a move Pakistan publicly criticised and indicated it might follow in solidarity. Pakistan’s participation has been described by its board chairman as dependent on government approval, and the issue has become political rather than purely sporting.

What This Would Mean for the Tournament

A Pakistan withdrawal would be one of the most significant shake-ups in ICC tournament history, given Pakistan’s stature as a former T20 world champion. Uganda’s inclusion, on the other hand, would mark a historic opportunity for an emerging cricket nation to compete on the biggest T20 stage.