T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain interrupt England vs Scotland? Kolkata weather update

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between England and Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to take place under largely favourable weather conditions, bringing relief to fans eager for an uninterrupted contest.

Clear Skies Expected on Match Day

Weather forecasts suggest that Kolkata will experience mostly clear to partly sunny skies during match hours. Temperatures are expected to hover around 26–27°C, creating comfortable playing conditions for both teams. Unlike several fixtures earlier in the tournament that faced rain concerns, this match is unlikely to suffer from major weather interruptions.

Humidity levels will remain moderate, a typical feature of Kolkata evenings, but not severe enough to significantly impact gameplay.

Rain Threat Remains Minimal

The probability of rainfall during the match window is currently very low. Forecast models indicate stable atmospheric conditions throughout the day and evening, meaning delays or reduced overs appear unlikely. Fans attending the game can expect a full 40-over contest without weather-related disruptions.

While rain may not be a factor, evening conditions at Eden Gardens could still influence the game tactically. Dew is expected to play a role later in the night, potentially making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball. As a result, captains winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and chase under lights.

The surface at Eden Gardens traditionally supports stroke play once batters settle, and clear weather should further assist batting conditions.

Ideal Setting for a Crucial Clash

With both England and Scotland aiming to strengthen their position in the group stage, the absence of weather concerns ensures that the result will likely be decided purely by on-field performances. The historic Kolkata venue is expected to provide a vibrant atmosphere, adding to the intensity of this important T20 World Cup fixture.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal. Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear