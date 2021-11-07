हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: Big blow for England as THIS player is likely to miss the semi-finals

England opening batter Jason Roy got injured against South Africa and couldn't walk off the pitch by himself, Skipper Eoin Morgan says that Roy will be assessed on Sunday (07 November).

T20 World Cup: Big blow for England as THIS player is likely to miss the semi-finals
In Picture: Jason Roy walks off the pitch due to injury.(Source:Twitter)

England captain Eoin Morgan said Jason Roy's injury will be assessed on Sunday after the opening batter limped off the field with an injury against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Chasing the target of 190 against South Africa in Sharjah, Roy pulled up a few strides into a single, struggling with an apparent issue with his left leg in the fifth over. While he limped through the run, he could go no further. He was in evident agony in the middle, unable to walk on his own, and seemed emotional when he was helped off the field by the physio and his teammates. He was replaced in the middle by Moeen Ali.

Eoin Morgan in the post-match presentation said: "I think it was a really good wicket. SA came really hard at us, batted well. I thought we were a bit off in the field, held them to a slightly par score. Obviously, Jason Roy going down the way he did does hurt, but we still did well to get that close. I think every game tests us in different ways."

"The biggest test this tournament has been against Sri Lanka, batting first and Jos Buttler rescued us from a hole. Had to bowl under the dew and we came out with flying colours. Today, there wasn't as much pressure although it was a good test, Probably Jason will be assessed tomorrow. We do have a lot of depth, we've built a good white-ball group over the last few years, so really excited. Yes, really happy, we've topped the group and that's never easy," England skipper added.

Coming back to the match, a Kagiso Rabada hat-trick and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 94 were enough to beat England by ten runs in the final Group 1 game of the tournament. But it wasn't enough to save South Africa or knock out England.

