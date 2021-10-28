T20 World Cup: India get ready for Super 12 clash with New Zealand with 'fun drill', BCCI shares cool pics

DUBAI: After a humiliating 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 clash on Sunday last week, India are getting ready for their next BIG match against New Zealand of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli-led side is working hard on the nets and trying to fix the loose ends before the crucial match this weekend. The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) shared some pictures of the players during the net practice which it called a “fun drill’’ along with the caption “we are back”.

“We are back! A fun drill to start our session," BCCI’s official Twitter handle tweeted.

The cool pictures showed players standing in small groups during the drill. Captain Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and even net bowler Avesh Khan could be easily spotted in those pictures.

With a formidable battling side, India were the top favourites to win the T20 World Cup tournament being held in UAE, Oman. However, India lost their BIG match against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets on October 24.

Interestingly, the Black Caps also lost their opening match against Pakistan by five wickets on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

With both India and Pakistan not having a perfect start to their T20 World Cup campaign, the upcoming clash between the two sides on Sunday would be a “must-win” match for both teams hoping of making the semi-final.

India will now aim to bounce back when they take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their second Group 2 game of the Super 12 stage on October 31. After their 5-wicket win over Black Caps, Pakistan is currently at the top of the points table.