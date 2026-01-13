T20 World Cup row: BCB Clarifies Stance After Adviser’s Remark

Bangladesh cricket found itself in damage-control mode on Monday night after a sensational anti-India claim from a senior government official triggered diplomatic ripples just months before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Within hours, the Bangladesh Cricket Board moved swiftly to clarify that the International Cricket Council has not issued any formal response to its request for shifting matches out of India. The episode has once again exposed the fragile intersection of sport, politics, and security in South Asian cricket.

Bangladesh steps back from explosive claim

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul publicly suggested that the ICC had acknowledged Bangladesh’s security concerns about playing the T20 World Cup in India. His remarks implied that the world body shared Bangladesh’s apprehensions and hinted that the team may not travel at all. The comments immediately sparked outrage in Indian cricket circles and forced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to issue an official clarification by evening. The BCB stated that no formal communication has been received from the ICC regarding venue relocation and that the cited correspondence related only to routine internal security assessments.

What the BCB officially said

In its statement, the board explained that the document referenced by Nazrul came from the ICC’s Security Department and was part of standard pre-tournament risk evaluation. It stressed that such communication does not amount to approval or rejection of Bangladesh’s request to move matches out of India. The board confirmed that it has written to the ICC seeking relocation of Bangladesh’s fixtures but is still awaiting an official response from the world body.

ICC sources reject security narrative

Sources within the International Cricket Council have firmly rejected the idea that Bangladesh face exceptional security risks in India. According to information reported by ESPNcricinfo, the ICC’s internal assessment categorised risks as low to moderate in some venues and low to nil in others, a classification considered routine for international tournaments. An ICC official described claims of severe threats as a misinterpretation of the document and said no advisory was issued asking Bangladesh to drop players, restrict fans, or reconsider political timelines.

Why the India-Bangladesh cricket row erupted

The controversy has its roots in the recent removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026 squad of Kolkata Knight Riders. The decision followed rising political tensions and protests in India after reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The episode angered officials in Dhaka and triggered a chain reaction. Bangladesh wrote to the ICC seeking a venue change for the T20 World Cup, followed by a government decision to ban IPL broadcasts in the country. Nazrul later claimed that the ICC flagged three potential risk factors. The inclusion of Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladeshi fans wearing national jerseys in India, and the timing of Bangladesh’s national elections. Those assertions were strongly denied by ICC sources, who said the scenarios were hypothetical and part of standard risk modelling.

ICC yet to take a public position

The ICC, currently chaired by Jay Shah, has not issued a public statement on the matter. Officials have maintained that Bangladesh’s matches for the T20 World Cup are scheduled in India and that no relocation decision has been taken. For now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has tried to distance itself from the political overtones of the episode, even as tensions continue to simmer behind the scenes. With the T20 World Cup calendar approaching and bilateral relations under strain, the ICC’s eventual response will carry significance far beyond the cricket field.

