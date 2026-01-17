Tactical Mastery Or Teammate Friction: Steve Smith Breaks Silence On Refusing Single To Babar Azam During BBL Century

Australian batting icon Steve Smith has clarified the reasoning behind a tense on field moment where he denied a single to teammate Babar Azam during the Sydney Sixers’ recent victory over the Sydney Thunder. While the decision appeared to cause visible frustration for the former Pakistan captain, Smith maintains the move was a calculated tactical maneuver designed to maximize the team's scoring during the critical Power Surge overs.

The 11th Over Standoff

The partnership between the two global stars faced a moment of public tension at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the 11th over of the chase. Babar Azam, who was batting on 47 from 38 deliveries, attempted to rotate the strike after navigating three consecutive dot balls from Chris Green. However, Smith firmly waved him back, opting to keep the strike for himself.

The disagreement was evident as the two met for a brief and seemingly heated exchange in the middle at the conclusion of the over. The decision was strategically timed just before the Sixers activated the Power Surge, the Big Bash League’s unique two over floating powerplay.

Validation Through Performance

Steve Smith’s tactical gamble paid immediate dividends. In the opening over of the Power Surge, Smith unleashed a brutal assault on bowler Ryan Hadley, smashing four consecutive sixes in what became the most expensive over in the history of the BBL. After accumulating 32 runs in that over, Smith finally took a single on the final delivery to hand the strike to Babar for the following over.

The tension peaked when Babar Azam was dismissed on the very first ball of the next over from Nathan McAndrew. The Pakistani star was seen reacting with clear anger as he exited the field, and he was notably absent from the post match celebrations on the ground.

Smith and Starc Respond to the Drama

Following his incredible 41 ball century, Smith spoke with the host broadcaster to explain the friction.

"We spoke at the ten-over mark, and they [the captain and coach] said take the surge straightaway," Smith told Channel 7. "I was like, 'Nah, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary. I don't want to screw up the first over. I'll try to get 30 off that over'. I think we got 32, so it was a good result. Not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single."

The match also featured the return of Mitchell Starc to the BBL after an 11 year absence. When questioned about the incident, Starc noted that he was unaware of the specifics but offered a broader perspective on modern T20 strategies. He pointed out that in the shortest format, batters frequently seek out specific match ups and situational advantages, much like bowlers do, which can often lead to such tactical decisions in the heat of the game.

Ultimately, the Sixers secured a five wicket victory, justifying Smith’s aggressive approach despite the apparent rift it caused with his opening partner.