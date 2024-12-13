‘Take Risks To Escape The Pressure’: Adam Gilchrist’s Priceless Advice On How India Can Tackle Travis Head

Former Australia player Adam Gilchrist has come up with a solution for the Indian team as to how to tackle Travis Head. Over the years, Head has tormented India across the format. In the second Test at Adelaide, Head won the Player of the Match and as a result, India lost the game. Australian left-hander ended up smashing 141 runs, helping his team secure a 10-wicket win in the five-match Test series.

"He's got a hold of them by the scruff of the neck. I don't know what to do. Short square boundaries in Adelaide seem to attract left-handers. I've fallen victim to those boundaries myself. The three left-handers you mentioned have handled it better than I ever could at that ground," Gilchrist told Sen Cricket.

The bowling tactics Adam Gilchrist can't believe India haven't used on Travis Head yet.#TheNewBall #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qTRn08grO2 — SEN Cricket (SEN_Cricket) December 13, 2024

Head has been in scintillating form as he collected 2,260 runs in 32 matches (53 innings) at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 79.68. He also smashed six hundred and ten half-centuries. The Indian team will be playing against Australia in the third Test at the Gabba where Head has made 352 runs in five matches.

"The India-Travis Head match-up is interesting. I can't believe they haven't started with a short-pitch bowling strategy against him and stuck with it. He'll take it on and might score some runs, but I've seen New Zealand use it effectively before. It's about making your plans clear and challenging the batter-forcing him to take risks to escape the pressure," Gilchrist said.

"India could adopt that strategy. Right now, Travis Head has a stranglehold over them. I love his approach, especially how he attacked Ashwin, not letting him settle. This might push India to change their plans at the Gabba. Don't be surprised if Jadeja comes in," Gilchrist added.