'Taken serious notice of...': PCB breaks silence on reports of Pakistani cricketer harassing female hotel staff during T20 World Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently navigating a storm of controversy following reports of alleged misconduct by a squad member during the team’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in Sri Lanka. While media reports have detailed an incident involving a hotel staff member in Kandy, the PCB has moved aggressively to label certain specific broadcasts as "baseless and fake."

Details of the Alleged Incident in Kandy

According to reports surfacing from Telecom Asia Sport and local Sri Lankan media, the incident took place at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy prior to Pakistan's final Super Eight fixture against Sri Lanka. It is alleged that a member of the World Cup squad, identified in some reports as left-arm pacer Salman Mirza, behaved inappropriately toward a female member of the housekeeping staff.

The reports suggest that the staff member was forced to raise an alarm, prompting other hotel employees to intervene and come to her rescue. The management of the Golden Crown Hotel was reportedly infuriated by the behavior and demanded strict disciplinary action. However, it is claimed that Pakistan Team Manager Naveed Cheema intervened to handle the matter internally. Cheema reportedly offered a formal apology to the hotel authorities and assured them that the player would face a significant financial penalty.

PCB Issues Strong Rebuttal Against "Fake News"

In response to the viral nature of these reports, particularly a broadcast by ARY News, the Pakistan Cricket Board released an official statement condemning the information as unverified.

"PCB has taken serious notice of baseless and fake news aired by ARY News regarding a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler," the statement read. "PCB strongly condemns the broadcast of such unverified and misleading information and views this act as malicious and irresponsible. PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action against those involved in spreading false news."

The board has made it clear that it is prepared to pursue legal or disciplinary action against media outlets that handle unverified information irresponsibly, as noted by journalist Qadir Khawaja.

A Tournament of Turmoil

The misconduct allegations add to the misery of a disappointing World Cup campaign. Pakistan exited the tournament after finishing third in Group 2. Despite ending with three points, the same as New Zealand, they were eliminated due to an inferior net run rate. The squad returned to Pakistan in batches on March 2 and March 3, where the players reportedly involved in the Kandy incident are expected to appear before a disciplinary committee.

Radical Changes to the Squad

In the wake of their early exit, the PCB has initiated a massive overhaul of the national side. High-profile players including Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Naseem Shah have been dropped from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Conversely, the board has rewarded standout performer Sahibzada Farhan, who broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition by amassing 383 runs across six innings. To fill the void left by the veterans, the selectors have named six uncapped players: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, and Shamyl Hussain. Additionally, unconfirmed reports suggest the PCB may impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on players who failed to meet performance standards during the World Cup.