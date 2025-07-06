Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed headlines in IPL 2025 with a stunning 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans. The teenage sensation accumulated 252 runs after being handed an opportunity during the middle phase of the season. However, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has issued a word of caution for the young star, urging him to stay grounded and prepare for tougher challenges ahead. Dhawan emphasized that the real test for Suryavanshi will begin in his second IPL season, as opponents would now have more insight into his game.

"I feel that the second year is gonna be a bit tough for him. Bowlers will know what his strength is. They are gonna plan better against him. He has to face those challenges and grow. How he takes care of his mental health will be very important going forward because expectations will rise. The self-expectation will rise as well. How he is gonna handle all that stuff is what I am looking forward to seeing," Dhawan told Hindustan Times.

Dhawan also praised the IPL platform for giving young talents like Vaibhav a space to thrive and showcase their potential against top-level competition.

"How old is he, 13-14? (To play IPL) at the age of 14, is a very big thing. The way he was hitting the bowlers and standing in front of the big boys of world cricket at such a young age is remarkable. When I look at his confidence while hitting the big shots... it's amazing. Thanks to IPL, our kids can now dream of getting into a big team from the age of 5. Vaibhav manifested that dream. He is there. A big congratulations to him and his family. A very proud moment for all of us in cricket. A 14-year-old kid playing a big league like that and dominating is unthinkable," Dhawan added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues to Impress in England

Even after the IPL spotlight, Suryavanshi hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal. Currently representing India U19 on their tour of England, the young batter continues to dazzle. In four matches so far, he has notched up a brilliant 143 and a rapid-fire 86 off just 31 balls, punishing England U19 bowlers with ease. His performance in the series reflects maturity and consistency well beyond his years.

Suryavanshi currently averages 80.50 with the bat on the tour, striking at an unbelievable 198.77, showing that his IPL form was not a one-off but a sign of things to come. At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise has been nothing short of phenomenal. But as Shikhar Dhawan rightfully pointed out, handling fame, pressure, and opposition strategies will be the real challenge moving forward. The next chapter of his journey will be as much about mindset as it is about talent