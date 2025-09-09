'Taking Really Good Care Of Him...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives BIG Hint On Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Clash Against UAE

Sanju Samson was in the red-hot form in the recently concluded Kerala Cricket League (KCL) but his place in India’s starting XI in the Asia Cup 2025 is still uncertain. The primary reason is Shubman Gill’s return to the squad as vice-captain, which almost guarantees the 25-year-old a spot as an opener.

Notably, India have picked two wicket-keepers in Sanju and Jitesh Sharma in their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, which is being played in UAE.

Ahead of their campaign opener against the UAE on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, India has had many practice sessions. Several clips from the team’s practice session have surfaced online, but the choice of wicketkeeper remains uncertain. While Sanju has played as first choice wicket-keeper batter over the past year, Jitesh's emergence makes the decision less straightforward.

During the Asia Cup 2025 all-captains press conference, India skipper was asked whether Sanju will play against UAE or not.

"Sir, I will message you the Playing XI," Suryakumar playfully replied to the reporter during the press conference on the day of the series opener.

"We are actually taking really good care of him. And don't worry. We will make the right decision tomorrow," he added.



Suryakumar Yadav On Lack Of Match Practice For India

Notably, India haven't had much match practice coming into Asia Cup 2025, especially in T20 cricket. Their last T20I series was against England at home back in January, and thereafter the players represented their respective franchises in IPL 2025.

Suryakumar acknowledged that they haven’t had much game time recently but pointed out that the situation was inevitable.

"As a team, we played a tournament in Jan-Fab. But the boys played IPL also and had a good time there. Since June, we haven't played any cricket together, but that’s how this tournament is. You accept the challenges, and let's see how it starts from tomorrow," said the Indian captain.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Asia Cup 2025 campaigner opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, Wednesday. After facing UAE, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively.