Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Talented and proven players': Sanath Jayasuriya hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson ahead of Asian Games 2026

'Talented and proven players': Sanath Jayasuriya hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson ahead of Asian Games 2026

Sanath Jayasuriya praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as talented and proven players ahead of the Asian Games. The Sri Lankan legend said Sooryavanshi has a long way to go and backed him to perform well when given an opportunity.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
'Talented and proven players': Sanath Jayasuriya hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson ahead of Asian Games 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Talented and proven players': Sanath Jayasuriya hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson ahead of Asian Games 2026
2
3
4
5