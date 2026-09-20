/'Talented and proven players': Sanath Jayasuriya hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson ahead of Asian Games 2026

The trio are in Japan for the historic one-off T20I in Sano on Tuesday, before playing in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. "They're talented and they've been proven players and all three, Sooryavanshi and all these players are really good. Sooryavanshi has a long way to go and when he will get the opportunity, he will do good," Jayasuriya said to IANS on the sidelines of the launch of the Corporate Cricket World Cup on Sunday.