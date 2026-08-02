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'Taliban Factor': Why police are on high alert for upcoming Ireland vs. Afghanistan ODI series?

Facing potential demonstrations tied directly to the stringent restrictions placed on women under the Taliban administration, organizers have collaborated closely with law enforcement agencies to guarantee a secure environment for all participants, officials, and spectators.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
'Taliban Factor': Why police are on high alert for upcoming Ireland vs. Afghanistan ODI series?
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'Taliban Factor': Why police are on high alert for upcoming Ireland vs. Afghanistan ODI series?
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