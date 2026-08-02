/'Taliban Factor': Why police are on high alert for upcoming Ireland vs. Afghanistan ODI series?

Detailing the legal boundaries of public assembly, a PSNI spokesperson stated:

"The right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights. They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest. However, these rights are limited by the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime. If the Police Service identifies potential criminal offences, or unacceptable impact on the rights of others, we will take lawful and proportionate action."