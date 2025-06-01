Tamannaah Bhatia’s Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli: The Instagram ‘Like’ Saga Explained

In the fast-paced world of social media, even a simple Instagram ‘like’ can become headline news—especially when it involves celebrities. Recently, Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia found herself in the spotlight after her official Instagram account accidentally liked a reel featuring actress Deepika Padukone. This seemingly minor social media slip has sparked widespread speculation, drawing intriguing parallels to a similar incident involving cricket icon Virat Kohli. Here’s the full story behind this digital drama, unpacking the key moments, standout reactions, and what it reveals about celebrity life online.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Accidental Instagram ‘Like’ Sparks Controversy

The controversy began when Tamannaah’s Instagram account liked a reel that highlighted pressing issues like gender pay gaps, toxic work culture, and misogyny. This reel was particularly topical, tied closely to the recent buzz surrounding Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated but controversial film Spirit137.

The timing couldn’t have been more sensitive. Deepika’s exit from the film, replaced by actress Triptii Dimri, stirred intense speculation across entertainment circles. Many fans and followers took Tamannaah’s ‘like’ as a subtle statement—whether intentional or accidental—about the ongoing dispute, especially since the reel spotlighted systemic problems in Bollywood.

As the ‘like’ gained traction, Tamannaah broke her silence via Instagram Stories with a playful yet pointed message:

“Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.”

This cheeky post suggested that the accidental interaction was more about Instagram’s mysterious algorithm than any deliberate move from the actress herself.

The Virat Kohli Connection: When Instagram Algorithms Go Rogue

Interestingly, Tamannaah’s explanation was widely perceived as an indirect jab at cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who recently faced a similar online storm. Kohli’s verified Instagram account had accidentally liked a fan page photo of actress Avneet Kaur, prompting a wave of memes, jokes, and online speculation.

Like Tamannaah, Kohli addressed the incident on Instagram Stories, stating:

“While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”

This incident shed light on the growing phenomenon of social media algorithms causing unintended celebrity interactions—whether through auto-likes or glitches—that can quickly spiral into viral moments.

Tamannaah’s cheeky post, echoing Kohli’s wording about the “algorithm,” subtly highlighted the shared challenges celebrities face in navigating a digital world where even an accidental tap can trigger gossip storms.

Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the Spirit Drama: The Bigger Picture

Adding fuel to the fire, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic but fiery post that many read as a direct critique of Deepika Padukone. Without naming her, Vanga wrote about an “unsaid NDA” and questioned the actress’s commitment to feminism and the integrity of his story.

This public spat comes on the heels of Deepika’s sudden exit from Spirit, with Triptii Dimri stepping in as the new female lead alongside superstar Prabhas. The director’s dramatic statements, combined with the cast changes, have made Spirit one of Bollywood’s most talked-about projects even before production has fully kicked off.

Fans eagerly await the film’s release, intrigued not only by its star power but also by the backstage drama unfolding online.

Why This Instagram ‘Like’ Saga Matters for Celebrity Social Media Management

This unfolding saga highlights a crucial reality: in today’s digital age, celebrity social media accounts are not just personal platforms but public stages where even unintentional actions carry weighty implications.

From Tamannaah Bhatia to Virat Kohli, high-profile figures are at the mercy of ever-evolving algorithms that can inadvertently spark rumors or fan frenzy. The incidents also underscore the need for media literacy—encouraging fans to pause before reading too much into accidental likes or comments.

For journalists, marketers, and fans alike, the takeaway is clear: digital perception is as powerful as real-world actions, and managing that perception requires constant vigilance.